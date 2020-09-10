Stockton Amvets Post 116 is hosting a fundraising dinner for the family of David and Nadine Sinclair from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the post located at 11885 Mo. 32, Stockton.
The event will offer a complimentary roasted pork dinner featuring side dishes, a freewill offering and a silent auction featuring donated items and homemade desserts.
The Sinclair’s son passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Aug, 4, and the proceeds of the event will be presented to Bland-Brumback Funeral Home to help reimburse the family for final expenses. Any remaining proceeds will be used to purchase a memorial marker in the family burial plot in Kansas.
