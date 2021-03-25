Amvets 116 hosts benefit for local family

In an effort to support a member of the community in need, Amvets Post 116, Stockton, is hosting a benefit fish fry and charitable auction for the family of West Lee Mitchell, brother of Chris Pitcher and grandson of Loretta Simmons, both of Stockton.
Last month, Mitchell, was killed in a vehicular accident and was his significant other’s only means of support as she attended schooling for a nursing certification.
In seeing the need to support his family, Pitcher recently took it upon himself to coordinate a benefit meal and charitable auction as a means of providing some financial relief to his brother’s significant other, Destinee Trybus, so as to assist her in securing a new residence and vehicle – both of which Trybus lost immediately upon Mitchell’s untimely passing.
The charitable event will feature a meal of fried fish and traditional side dishes, along with an auction comprised of donated items from the greater Stockton community.
A freewill offering will be available to those wishing to make a contribution in place of a per-plate charge for the homestyle meal.
All proceeds from the event’s meal and auction will go directly to the family to help assist with expenses incurred as a result of Mitchell’s untimely passing.
Those still seeking to make a donation to the kindhearted cause are welcome to call Chris Pitcher, the event’s coordinator, at (417) 955-3291.
The charitable undertaking begins at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 28, at the post, Amvets Post 116 is located at 11885 Mo. 32, Stockton, four miles west of the Stockton square, and does not have an official end time. The event is open to the public and Interested members of the community are encouraged to attend.
