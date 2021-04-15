Always appreciated, never forgotten

Last week, we were all saddened to learn of the passing of one of our very own, Mrs. Betty Johnson. Just the mention of the name exudes class, fond memories and a strong community presence.
Betty, as she would prefer everyone address her, walked the walk. She was the epitome of class. She was the greatest example of civic service, or caring for a community, for people … for generations.
She always greeted you with a smile and a kind word. Betty knew everyone and you never felt like a stranger or an outsider around her. My connection with Betty was always through the Stockton Chamber or the Black Walnut Festival.
I greatly enjoyed the look she had when we presented the Darrell and Betty Johnson Community Service Award. I cannot imagine a more deserving couple to honor, for they honored all of us for many, many years. You could tell the significance of this award by how much the Johnson award means to those who receive it. What always stands out to me is how much people honor and covet this award, and how much each recipient stands for Darrell and Betty.
Betty will be greatly missed both on a personal and a community level. Her winning smile, graceful presence and civic aptitude are a continual lesson and gift for all of us. Appreciated and not forgotten, loved and respected, a true icon of Stockton. Thank you, Betty. The Stockton Chamber appreciates all you have done and all you stood for. I hope we can continue to make you proud. We have always been proud of you.
