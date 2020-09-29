Allen O’Neil Morton, 79, passed away on Sept. 19, in Odessa, Texas.
He was born on July 28, 1941, in Ranger, Texas, to Allen Calven and Lova Genee (Newell) Morton. Allen married Carol Ann Howard on Aug. 19, 1961, in Wink, Texas and they shared 59 wonderful years together.
Allen loved to hunt arrowheads, fishing and hunting. He worked in the oilfield, owned a store in Missouri, and did fencing before returning to Wink, Texas. Allen was a faithful husband and loving father who will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his wife Carol Morton of Wink, Texas; sons Allen Calvin Morton and wife Tracy of Midland, Texas, Jimmy Wayne Morton and wife Donna of Silver Creek, Mississippi, and Scotty O’Neil Morton and wife Leah of Stockton; daughters Teresa Lynn Morton and Sherry Jo Morton, both of San Angelo, Texas; brothers Toby Wayne Morton of Decatur, Texas, and Raleigh Eugene Morton of Wink, Texas; sister Helen Genee Voyles and husband Bill of Wink, Texas; 16 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Allen and Lova Morton.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 25, at Family Services Funeral Parlor in Kermit, Texas, officiated by Ed Simmons. Honorary pallbearers included Kyle Morton, Deanna Hutchens, Tyler Morton, Michael Morton, Ashley Bowers, Allen Baker, Matthew Baker, Jonathan Baker, Shauna Turpin, Edward Turpin, Steven Butts, Cole Morton, Josh Lawson, Caleb Morton, Spencer Morton, and Nicholas Morton.
Arrangements were entrusted to Family Services Funeral Parlor and condolences may be sent to the family online at www.fs-fp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.