2020 TAX LEVY NOTICE - CORRECTED

At the request of the Cedar County Clerks Office, a corrected Tax Levy Notice has been submitted to the Cedar County Republican this Wednesday, Aug. 26 morning and is now available on our website and the Cedar County Clerks website at:
http://cedarcountymo.gov/news-and-announcements
http://www.cedarcountymo.gov/images/Notice_of_Hearing_2020_Tax_Levy.pdf
