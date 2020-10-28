The Stockton High School Tigers did not step off their stomping grounds without a well-wrought battle against the Midway Vikings on Friday, Oct. 23, ultimately falling short 11 points from the win under the lights of Joe Price Stadium.
The game boasted the Tigers’ second-highest offensive score with 35 points against Midway’s 46 — seconded by the Tigers’ 62 points scored against Skyline’s 84 on Friday, Sept. 4.
The game’s first quarter saw impressive defensive efforts and offensive drives by the Tigers. The Vikings put on the first touchdown of the game, as well as the extra point. SHS senior Tate Wheeler set the Tigers’ momentum into full drive, however, when he caught an intercepted pass, causing the stadium to gasp as he sprinted down to the Vikings’ endzone for the Tigers’ first touchdown of the night, bringing the score to 8-8.
The Vikings responded with 4:54 left in the first quarter when a Viking runner freed his leg from a Tigers’ grasp and split into the endzone, taking the lead at 8-14.
Wheeler came back around and put another touchdown on the house; the extra point was good, ending the quarter at 15-14.
In the second quarter,the Vikings came into the lead with a touchdown, bringing the score up to 15-22, but only after senior Tate Wheeler threw his body — and successfully stopped — a Vikings’ initial attempt at running into the endzone.
Wheeler answered back to the Vikings’ score by running in for a touchdown with 6:14 left before the half, bringing the score back up to 21-22.
After a hot-contested defensive run on behalf of the Tigers, the Vikings managed to pull off another touchdown with 3:27 before the half, taking the lead up to 21-30.
Stockton junior Layne Colvin did not let the scoring gap remain on the board much longer, however, as he ran for another Tigers touchdown shortly before the half, bringing the score up to 27-30.
In the game’s fourth quarter, a fumbled ball recovered by the Tigers led Colvin to scoring the Tigers’ final touchdown of the night. The Vikings managed to keep their lead over the Tigers, with the game’s final score being 35-46.
The Tigers ended their regular season with a record of 0-9. They are slated to face East Newton in Granby for the class two state tournament on Friday, Oct. 30. East Newton holds a 1-7 season record and lost to Lamar on Friday, Oct. 23, with a score of 14-53.
