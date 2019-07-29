What's the most ironic thing you've seen happen?
Valerie Young-Hamby: I had a friend who was a marriage counselor who ended up getting divorced, not once but twice.
Melanie R. Chance: I am not sure that this would be the most ironic thing I have ever seen but none the less it is the one that comes to mind. I seen a women throw a whole box donuts at her daughter because she didn't get the rights donuts, and then when the clerk told her to calm down, she picked up a pickle in its package and threw it at the clerk.
