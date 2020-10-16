Pumpkin spice, spiced apple cider or hot chocolate?
Valerie Young-Hamby. I’m confused why there is Halloween egg nog.
Barbara Fox. Hot chocolate.
CarrieJamie Garver. Hot chocolate.
Jennifer Schies. Pumpkin spice.
Shyrl Thomas Burnaman. Hot chocolate then maybe some spiced apple cider.
Ruth Noblett. Duh … chocolate, any temperature!
Emily Wilburn Green. Spiced apple cider.
Jan Cross. Spiced apple cider.
Joy Scott. Hot chocolate.
Carol Rose. Hot chocolate.
Marsha Swadley. Hot chocolate.
Deanna Petty. Hot chocolate!
Allie Jones. Hot chocolate.
Randy Swadley. Hot chocolate.
