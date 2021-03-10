Last week, Larry Evert, a member of the Lake Stockton Elks Lodge 2858, donated an estimated $2,000-$3,000 worth of new clothing to the Stockton R-I school district. Evert said he became inspired to pursue this type of altruism after reading the needs of youth in the CCR’s Letters to Santa section two years ago. “It’s good to help,” Evert said. From left, Evert, Marilyn Ellis, R-I nurse Karen Collins and Stockton Middle School principal Robert Bolte pose for a photo with some of the donations.