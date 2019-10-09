Stockton's City Hall Art Gallery Fourth Quarter show is ready for visitors. Regional fiber artists group Uncommon Threads are on display. As fiber artists, their work is not for use on a bed like traditional quilts but is meant to hang on walls like paintings. The designs may be abstract, representational or figurative.
Members of the group showing in the Fourth Quarter Gallery are Vivian Terbeek, Lucy Stillman, Emmie Seaman, Julie Rush, Sally Robinson, Diane Steffin, Roberta Ranney, Donna Olson, Dianna Callahan and Merrilee Tieche.
Visit Stockton City Hall Gallery and enjoy the artwork of these talented local artists. The gallery is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday in the north hallway and conference room of city hall. The conference room is occasionally closed for city meetings, so call 276-5210 for availability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.