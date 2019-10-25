Too busy to make last week's Trivia Night? Join us this Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Liston Center, aka El Do Youth Center, 508 N. Main St., El Dorado Springs, for another opportunity to answer those questions for which you have stored the answers for months, maybe even years! Competition begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
Cost is $40 for a team of four or fewer. Additional team members up to a total of seven per team may be added at $10 per person. If you wish to come in costume, you might win a prize.
As in past trivia matches, the first five questions will deal with the theme for the evening, "Trivia Tricks or Treats."
A limited number of tickets are available at Community Bank. Please pay in cash. If you live out of town, call (417) 876-2676 and reserve your table.
Grab a business sponsor or a group of friends and family and come join the fun and friendly competition. Questions cover a wide range of topics for a wide range of ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.