El Do Youth Inc. will host “Summer in El Do” Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, at Liston Center, aka El Do Youth Center, located on north Main Street in El Dorado Springs. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The cost to enter is $40 for a team of four or fewer. Additional team members, up to a total of seven per team, may be added at $10 per person.
As in past trivia matches, the first five questions will deal with the theme for the evening.
A limited number of tickets are available at Community Bank. Please pay in cash. Grab a business sponsor or a group of friends and come join the fun and friendly competition.
