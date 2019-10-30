Parents of Stockton-area children who want to trick-or-treat this Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, in a safe environment will have several opportunities to do so. Here are the times and locations.
Trick or Treat, 4-7 p.m. at Cedar County Library, Stockton and El Dorado Springs.
Trunk or Treat, 4:30-6 p.m. in the Stockton United Methodist Church parking lot, 708 E. Mo. 32. Hot dogs, cocoa and cookies will be served. For more information, call 276-4717.
Trick or Treat, 5:30-7 p.m. at Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility.
Halloween Spooktacular, 5:30 p.m. Spring Park, El Dorado Springs.
Halloween in the Park, 6-8 p.m. at Stockton City Park, sponsored by Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce.
Hallelujah Night, 6-8 p.m. at First Southern Baptist Church, 405 Englewood Rd. Games, hot dogs, chips and candy available for children. For more information, call 276-3441.
