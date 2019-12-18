The Stockton Masonic Lodge 283 will host its annual Christmas dinner 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec 19, at the lodge located at the corner of RB Rd. and Mo. 39.
All masons and their families, plus widows or orphans of masons are invited to attend and enjoy a prime rib dinner.
There will be a gift exchange during the evening’s event as well. Those wishing to participate in the voluntary exchange are encouraged to bring a small men’s or women’s gift valued at no more than $5-10.
Special gifts for any children ages 13 and under will be provided pending prior arrangements.
Those interested in making a reservation are encouraged to contact Larry Newman at (417) 599-8669 to confirm the number of attendees and any gift arrangements.
