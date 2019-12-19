At the beginning of each year, the Stockton Lake Association, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and the Missouri Department of Conservation combine forces to bring the community a spectacle of nature’s beauty known as Eagle Days.
The annual Eagle Days event will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
Eagle Days lake tours offer a view point of Stockton Lake not seen from the roadway or campground and can offer a breathtaking view of nature’s beauty.
To maximize convenience, three separate locations around the lake will be used for tour starting points: Orleans Trail Marina, Mutton Creek Marina and Stockton StatePark Marina. The marinas will be providing pontoon boats to ferry spectators to and from eagle observation areas.
Due to limited seating on the tours, registration must be made prior to the event.
Local MDC agents conduct annual eagle counts on the lake each year. These counts are conducted before the Eagle Days tour takes place revealing the eagle “hot spots” around the lake.
The annual Stockton Lake census has averaged approximately 75 eagles in past years.
A five dollar donation for the lake tour is requested by the Stockton Lake Association, but is not a requirement. Donations help cover fuel and other costs associated with the boat tours, and are much appreciated.
If you are interested in taking part in this breathtaking experience for the first time or returning for another blissful tour, please register with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Stockton Lake Project office at 276-3113 by 4 p.m., Friday Jan. 10.
Please dress appropriately for the day’s weather conditions and don’t forget to
bring your binoculars and camera.
In case of extreme weather, check the Stockton Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Facebook page for cancellation details and provide a working phone number when reserving a spot for contact purposes.
