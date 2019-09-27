Local veterans, volunteers, supporters and family members are invited to a potluck reception 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, celebrating the brief home visit of Conner Morse, Petty Officer 3rd Class, United States Navy, at Amvets Post 116, Stockton.
The sailor’s family will host a surprise celebration for Morse where he will be welcomed by post and auxiliary members as well as former and fellow veterans throughout the afternoon.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring a dish of any type to share and socialize with the visiting sailor and his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.