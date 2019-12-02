The Cedar County Democratic Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the courthouse in Stockton. Lindsey Simmons, an attorney from Hallsville and candidate for representative of the Fourth Congressional District, will be the guest speaker.
For more information, contact Darrell Martin at (417) 296-3754.
