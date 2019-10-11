Stockton Community Foundation will hold its annual banquet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Stockton Country Club dining room.
Cal Davis, the son of Angela and Brent Drake and a Stockton native, is the owner and chef of an award-winning Kansas City restaurant using locally-sourced foods. Davis will prepare some of his favorite dishes combining some local farm-to-table products for the SCF event. The cost of the meal is $15 and everyone is encouraged to attend.
Four recipients of our last round of grants will address the group with what they have accomplished with the funds, and the vice president of affiliates, Alice Wingo, will speak as well.
Prizes will be given from names drawn of those attending from these local sponsors: A $30 gift certificate toward a 2019 tax return prepared by The CPA Firm, $50 gift certificate from Rovenstine’s Greenhouse, $20 gift certificate from Squeeze Inn, $20 gift certificate from Country Corner Cafe, homemade Tunetti soap items from Shelly Davis, a Norwex cleaning product from Suzannah Phillips, 18-hole golf game with cart good through 2020 from Stockton Country Club, gift certificate from Willow Ridge, Young Living Thieves products from Alisa Bough, $25 gift certificate from Evans Drugs, one free month exercise at Cedar County Memorial Hospital Exercise Center and a $25 gift certificate from Woods Supermarket.
Anyone can attend the banquet, but reservations are requested by Friday, Oct. 11, and can be made by calling Marilyn Ellis at 276-7826. Seating is limited to 36, so make reservations quickly.
