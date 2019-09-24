Cedar County Memorial Hospital hosts its 11th annual fundraising dinner from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, on the south lawn at 1401 S. Park St., El Dorado Springs.
The menu includes Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, smoky baked beans, pasta salad, chips, cookies and drinks.
Local band REKOIL will perform and there also will be a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction of donated items from restaurants, lodging establishments and entertainment venues, and crafts and baked goods.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children 10 and younger. Advance tickets are available until Tuesday, Sept. 24, and to-go orders are welcome.
Tickets are available at the hospital administrative office or by calling Jeanne Hoagland at (417) 876-3410, Stacy Stewart at (417) 876-3059 or Terri Heitz at (417) 876-3598.
