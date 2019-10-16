Project 288 co-ed softball tourney nears
By Miles Brite
As November approaches, Stockton, El Dorado Springs and Cedar County residents and area supporters are encouraged to participate in the 5th annual Project 288 co-ed softball tournament.
The tournament is an annual fundraising event benefitting local organization Project 288, in memory of fallen Cedar County Sheriff’s Office deputy Matthew Chism.
Chism was shot and killed in the line of duty in an incident Nov., 2014.
El Dorado Springs police officer Chance Cyr coordinates much of the event and said the effort has built momentum over the past few years.
“We’re hoping for a good turnout,” Cyr said. “We’re passing the five-year mark in Matt [Chism]’s passing and this year’s tournament just seems to be more significant.”
Cyr also said more than a dozen local businesses and groups have already contributed to the tournament and this year’s trophies are also on hand for teams coming away victorious.
The annual charity co-ed softball tournament starts with game schedules being handed out at 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at 509 W. Fields, El Dorado Springs.
Proceeds from the tournament efforts go to further Project 288’s mission of providing scholarships, drug awareness education and civic projects within the Cedar County area.
Additional details, questions, donation arrangements and/or registration inquiries should be directed to the group’s Facebook page.
