The Missouri Department of Conservation and The Nature Conservancy will host a Prairie Day from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Wah’Kon-Tah Prairie, 3860 E. 02 Road, El Dorado Springs. The event is free for all ages and no registration is required.
Activities include wagon rides, prairie walks, booths, an aquatic demo, atlatl shooting, archery, a bird station, information on plants, pollinators and insects, as well as presentations on fire ecology and grassland birds.
Food concessions will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. by Prairiebird Pastures.
For more information call (417) 876-5226 or visit http://MDC.mo.gov.
