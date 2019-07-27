Pearls of Production is an Innovative and exciting program designed to provide leadership and hands-on training for females actively involved in agriculture. This meeting we will cover Nutritious Meals on the Go, healthy twists on field ready meals; and Communication Challenges for Farms and Families, techniques for communicating on farm business from one family member to another.
Join us 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Aug. 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lockwood. This event is free; however, registration is required by Monday, July 29, as lunch is provided. Contact Jill at (417)682-3579 or scheidtjk@missouri.edu to register or for more information.
All children are welcome; although we do not provide childcare, we don’t want you to feel it is a reason you can’t attend, so bring the kids. These meetings held in Barton, Dade and Jasper Counties will offer different topics throughout the year, so grab your girlfriends and make a short road trip to connect with other farm women near you!
