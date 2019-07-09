“Native grasses can be useful when grazing your cattle through the summer months,” Patrick Davis, MU Extension livestock field specialist, said.
Native grasses provide adequate forage quality and quantity for stocker cattle to gain approximately two pounds daily. In addition, these grasses grow more efficiently during the summer months on less water and fertility resulting in higher stocking rates and better performance than typically grazed cool season grasses. Also, moving cattle to native grass pastures during the summer reduces the consumption of ergovaline, which is associated with fescue toxicosis symptoms, resulting in healthier better performing cattle.
Since native grasses are beneficial to cattle grazing during the summer, MU Extension is cooperating with NRCS, Missouri Department of Conservation, and Quails Forever to provide a pasture tour to learn more about cattle grazing native grasses. This Partners in Pasture tour will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Wah’Kon-Tah Prairie near El Dorado Springs.
People from each of the partnering organizations will be available to provide discussion and answer questions related to grazing native grasses. Topics of discussion include patch burn grazing as a forage management tool for cattle and wildlife on Wah’Kon-Tah Prairie, and practical cattle grazing management and performance on native pastures.
As part of the tour, there will be a potluck meal so bring your favorite dish. Missouri Department of Conservation will provide hamburgers for the tour.
The Tour is free to the public but please register by Thursday, July 18, by contacting the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 276-3313 or Patrick Davis by e-mail at davismp@missouri.edu.
For more information or if you need accommodations because of a disability, need to relay emergency medical information or need special arrangements if the building is evacuated contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center.
More information on how to improve your grasslands is available at https://extension2.missouri.edu/programs/nrcs-mu-grasslands-project.
