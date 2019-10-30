Food, fun-filled evening sees strong local turnout
With fun, food, prizes and a packed house, Orleans Trail Resort and Marina hosted an eventful, well-attended Halloween party the evening of Saturday, Oct. 26.
The evening’s fun offered dinner and drink specials, a costume contest as well as featured hours of live music from local artist Chris Sharpe and staff dressed in various Disney and Marvel-themed costumes.
The multi-hour event saw more than 100 locals and lake-goers come and go throughout the night.
“Tonight is really about giving the community something fun for adults to do on Halloween as we wrap up the regular season here,” Orleans Trail’s general manager Zane Elder said. “We can’t be a success without local support. The turnout tonight was great and we look forward to serving up food, drinks and entertainment at the lake for years to come.”
With a chuckle, Elder added the Stockton community should “keep their eyes on the newspaper for a few surprises being announced for next season,” hinting there are some improvements and new plans already in the works for 2020.
Though closed for the winter season, Orleans Trail Resort and Marina will next host a New Year’s Eve party and additional information regarding catering, holiday event opportunities and the Stockton hot spot’s NYE party can be found at www.orleanstrailresort.com or on the Orleans Trail Facebook page.
