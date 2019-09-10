Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a blood drive from 1:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Church of Christ, 302 E. Hospital Rd., El Dorado Springs.
All blood types are needed, although types O-positive and B-positive currently are in short supply.
Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information on the local blood drive, contact Teri Biddlecome at (417) 876-1115. For more information on CBCO, visit www.cbco.org, or call (800) 280-5337.
