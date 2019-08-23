The University of Missouri Extension in Cedar County is offering an eight-session “Parenting the Second Time Around (PASTA)” class beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Liston Center, 508 N. Main St., El Dorado Springs.
Raising your grandchildren or children other than your own? This class is for you. PASTA is a parenting program designed for relative caregivers who are not the biological parents of the children in their care. PASTA provides grandparents and other kinship caregivers with information, skills and resources designed to enhance their ability to provide effective care for the young relatives they are parenting. PASTA includes topics such as child development, discipline and guidance, caring for oneself as a caregiver, rebuilding a family, living with teens, legal issues, and advocacy.
Classes will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 24, Oct. 8, 15, 29, and Nov. 12. Sessions will be held at the Liston Center, 508 N. Main St., El Dorado Springs. The cost is $40 per person or $50 per couple. Register by calling the Cedar County University of Missouri Extension Office at 276-3313 by Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. For questions, call facilitator Kyleigh Sullivan at (660) 619-1355 or find MU Extension Kyleigh HDFS Specialist on Facebook for updates.
