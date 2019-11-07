Scott Morton will be the keynote speaker for two Veterans Day assemblies sponsored by the Stockton High School student council, Friday, Nov. 8, at Stockton R-I schools.
The first assembly is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the middle school gymnasium. The veterans will then head south to the high school for brunch in the commons area, followed by the high school assembly at approximately 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.