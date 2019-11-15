Miss Merry Christmas candidates
Seven El Dorado Springs students have been named candidates for Miss Merry Christmas 2019, sponsored by GWFC Generation III. Crowning will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the El Dorado community center.
Front from left, are junior Taryn Dipman, daughter of Kristine Boultinghouse and Chuck Dipman; senior Megan Stoll, daughter of Travis and Monica Stoll; junior Annika Whitesell, daughter of Doug and Stacy Vantellman; and back, senior Allison Klaiber, daughter of Josh and Penny Klaiber; senior Allyson Snodgrass, daughter of Ron and Peggy Snodgrass; and junior Callista Collins, daughter of Don and Jamie Collins.
