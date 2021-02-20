At this class on Thursday, March 18, MU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist Pat Miller will discuss potential spring insect problems in alfalfa and how to scout for them.
Learn about several species of aphids, alfalfa weevils and cutworms. Register by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, for this free online Zoom class at extension.missouri.edu/events/scouting-alfalfa-for-spring-insect-problems. For more information, contact Miller at (417) 448-2560 or millerpd@missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.