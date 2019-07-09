The Land-O-Lakes 2019 Royalty interviews were held Friday, June 28, at the fairgrounds. This esteemed group of ladies spent the evening showcasing their talents and their love of the fair to a panel of judges. Each candidate prepared a 5-10-minute presentation on their individual 4-H and FFA projects with props, pictures and script. After their presentation, each candidate went through an interview. The judges were highly impressed with the girls and their passion for their projects. The coronation will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at LOL Fairgrounds. Come out and show these ladies support.
Queen candidates
Danielle Davidson, 16, daughter of Bill and Kelli Davidson, represents the Stockton FFA chapter. She has spent many years in 4-H and FFA showing horses. She plans to attend college and focus on equine science. Her parliamentary procedure team took third at State in the spring and she is looking forward to what this next school year has to offer.
Mya White-Briscoe, 15, daughter of Shelley White Briscoe, represents the Cherry Valley 4-H chapter. She loves being involved in 4H where she shows meat goats, photography and foods. She has served as an officer the last two years and is involved in many clubs at El Dorado Springs High School. She plans to go to college and become a music teacher.
Cheyenne Lame, 17, daughter of Robert Lame and Stephanie Lame, represents the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter. She has been a member of FFA for four years and 4-H for five years. She raises and shows boer goats at the county, district and state level. She is serving as second vice-president of her chapter. After high school she plans to go to college and focus on conservation.
Avery Schiereck, 16, daughter of Jarrod and Amanda Schiereck, represents the Union Hall 4-H Chapter. She has been active in 4-H for nine years. She has been a regional representative on State 4-H Council and is serving as the Area 9 president for FFA. Avery shows beef and poultry at fairs across the state. She plans to attend Oklahoma State University and major in animal science.
Princess candidates
Kentley Rieder, 11, daughter of Aaron and Julie Rieder, represents the New Kids on the Block 4-H Club. She has been in 4-H for four years. She loves showing her crafts during the fair and competing in the dog show. She has been her club president and a member of the student council in the elementary school. One day she plans to work in a vet’s office.
KayLynne McCullick, 15, daughter of Mike and Chastity McCullick, represents the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter. She is serving as the reporter for the FFA and does photography and writing in her spare time. She enjoys showing her goats at the fairs. One day she hopes to work for the FBI.
Junior Princesses
Meadow Ash, 10, daughter of Aaron and Jill Ash, represents the Cherry Valley 4-H club. She loves doing photography and cake decorating. Showing her cats is her favorite part of 4-H. One day she plans to be a pet groomer.
Gracie Arnold is the daughter of Adam and Amanda Arnold. She is very creative and uses her time to make arts and crafts. She always has a smile on her face and loves getting to do new activities. Gracie interviewed for royalty because she likes having fun and meeting new people.
