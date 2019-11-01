Residents of Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility participated in the 24th annual Golden Age Games Friday, Oct. 11, on the campus of Southwest Baptist University, Bolivar.
The Golden Age Games give seniors living in long-term care facilities a chance to participate in fun activities and socialize with other seniors from southwest Missouri facilities. The contests included hog calling, cow milking, horseshoes, basketball toss, soccer kick, bingo, quiz bowl and wheelchair races. There was also a craft contest for residents in categories such as embroidery, yarn, woodworking and an overall facility project.
LSHCF residents won several awards including receiving third place in embroidery, fourth in horseshoes, and fifth in soccer kick and yarn work.
