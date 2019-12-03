Korth Center hosts its 11th annual arts and crafts show, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 309 W. Englewood Drive.
Breakfast will be served 8-10 a.m., with biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit, juice, milk and coffee available for $5 for adults and children. Coffee, tea and cookies will be available all day for a donation to the center. Children can have breakfast with Santa and then take a picture with the jolly ol’ elf.
Vendors will have a wide variety of handcrafted items, collectibles, home-baked goods and more. To reserve a table, call 276-5306.
