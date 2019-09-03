Hammons Products, in conjunction with the Black Walnut Festival, will sponsor the annual Black Walnut Contest Thursday, Sept. 26. Chairpersons for the event are Steve Rutledge Kim Mesenbrink.
Entries need to be brought and registered by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the front office of Hammons Products Co., 105 Hammons Drive, Stockton.
Black walnuts may be entered from named or unnamed variety trees. All black walnuts for each entry must come from one tree and must be from the current year’s crop. Fifteen nuts per entry are required. Black Walnuts must have the husk removed and be clean.
Participants are encouraged to submit more than one entry. Entries become the property of the Black Walnut Festival.
Entries will be judged on nutmeat color, flavor, plumpness, size, thinness of the shell and freedom from dark nutmeats.
Prizes are $30 for first place, $25 for second, $20 for third, $15 for fourth, $10 for fifth and $5 for sixth through 15th. Also, the black walnuts from the winning tree will be purchased at 40 cents per pound after the husk is removed.
For more information, call 276-5181.
