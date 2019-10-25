With the tourist season winding down, Orleans Trail Resort and Restaurant is planning a Halloween party at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the facility at 15828 S. 1525 Rd.
Manager Zane Elder invites partygoers to come in costume, promising a chili cook-off and special drink pricing.
