Cedar County 4-H will host its first annual fundraising dinner from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the El Dorado Springs Middle/High School cafeteria. Tickets may be purchased from any Cedar County 4-H member or at the Cedar County MU Extension Center and are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. The meal includes a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, brownies or cookies and tea or lemonade. There will be a silent auction with themed baskets, and a live auction for pies made by the famous bakers of Cedar County.
This event will be the first countywide fundraiser for the Cedar County 4-H Council, and proceeds raised will be used to assist Cedar County 4-H members travel for leadership trips and career exploration opportunities. The dinner also will serve as a kickoff for National 4-H week, celebrated Saturday-Friday, Oct. 6-12.
“This is a great opportunity to support the youth of Cedar County,” county 4-H specialist Tammy Ikerd said. “4-H offers a variety of trips for our members but in many instances, it can be challenging for families to bear the entire cost the trip, and this will allow our county council to help with that cost.”
This also will serve as a countywide drive for the new enrollment year. Each club will have a table with representatives to talk about the benefits of 4-H for families interested in joining during the 2019-20 year.
For more information about 4-H, contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 276-3313 or e-mail ikerdt@missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.