GOP women meet in El Dorado Springs
The Cedar County Republican Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at El Dorado Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, 200 Main St., El Dorado Springs. All women and their spouses who are interested in participating are encouraged to attend.
