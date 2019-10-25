Have a great idea you want to try out on your farm or for part of your farm business? There is money to help with this. Every year, the USDA’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program awards grants to advance sustainable agriculture to more than 100 farmers and ranchers across the country.
West Central Missouri Community Action Agency and New Growth will host a free workshop to answer your questions and help you learn how to submit a SARE grant. The event will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Liston Center (aka El Do Youth Center), 508 N. Main, El Dorado Springs.
Katie Nixon, food systems associate director for West Central, will present an overview of SARE and NCR SARE Farmer/Rancher Grants. Speakers include, of Red Ridge Farms owner Ami Zumalt and Pat and Rachel’s Garden owner Jim Leek, who will present their value-added project and discuss how they went through the grant-writing process. Susan Jaster, farm outreach worker from Lincoln University, will share grant writing tips.
This grant is specifically for farmers and ranchers who want to try to develop new ideas and concepts related to sustainable agriculture. Over the years, farmers have received SARE grants for projects like developing a new tool for weeding, trying to grow a new crop for their region (like edible cactus), testing the nutritional quality of pasture raised animals, experimenting with new techniques for grazing, and developing a farmer cooperative. If you have an idea, you can see if another farmer has done something similar by searching past SARE projects at SARE.org.
An individual farmer can receive up to $9000, two individual farms working together can receive up to $18,000, and team of three or more farms can get up to $27,000. Application are due Thursday, Dec. 5th.
A minimum of 10 people is needed to hold the workshop. Register by Monday, Oct. 28, by contacting Katie Nixon at knixon@wcmcaa.org or calling (660) 476-2185 ext. 1311.
