Cedar County First Responders will prepare breakfast for deer hunters and everyone else for the first day of the firearms season, from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Optimist Club Building, 500 W. Carmen Rd., El Dorado Springs.
The menu includes biscuits and sausage gravy or pancakes, sausage patties or ham, scrambled eggs, coffee, hot chocolate or orange drink. Prices are $7 for adults, $5 for children age 5-12, and free for age 4 and younger. Proceeds go to Cedar County First Responders for supplies, education and training.
Everyone, whether a deer hunter or not, is invited to meet the First Responders and enjoy a hot breakfast.
