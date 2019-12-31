Area residents and outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to participate in the First Day hike at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, on the Owen Mill Trail located below the Stockton Dam. The hike is a scenic one-mile loop which features local nature-themed art along a cleared and maintained trail sponsored in part by Stockton Trails Initiative Coalition and Nature Educational Art Trails.
Additional information can be obtained by visiting each group’s respective Facebook page or by calling the local U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Office at 276-3113.
