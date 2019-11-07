“Warm season grasses provide high quality summer forage for cattle grazing and allow rest time for lower quality cool-season pastures,” Patrick Davis, MU Extension regional livestock field apecialist, said. Ideal planting time for native warm season grasses is winter and spring. Therefore, MU Extension will provide a Warm Season Grass Cattle Grazing Workshop to educate cattle producers interested in knowledge on establishment, management and cattle grazing benefits of warm season grasses. The workshop is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Kneeland Center, 209A S. Main, Liberal.
MU Extension agronomy and livestock field specialists will give presentations on warm season grass development and management and cattle nutrition and grazing management on warm season grasses.
The workshop is free to the public, but registrations is required to attend. To register, contact the Barton County MU Extension center at (417) 682-3579 by Thursday, Nov. 7. For other questions, contact Davis at 276-3313 or davismp@missouri.edu. Call immediately if you need accommodations because of a disability, need to relay emergency medical information or need special arrangements if the building is evacuated.
