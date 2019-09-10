Following on the heels of the widely-attended Lodge of Hope grand opening event last year, which through generous donations and support led to more than 22 disabled veteran, first responder and special needs events in 2018-19, Peterson Outdoors Ministries is excited to announce the first annual Fall Festival of Hope, Saturday, Sept. 14, at Lodge of Hope in Bellamy. Admission is free.
At registration every adult will be offered a free raffle ticket to win a Henry Lever Action .22. Gates open at noon, opening ceremonies at 1 p.m. Festivities and entertainment abound. Afternoon snacks and a complimentary dinner beginning at 5:45 p.m. for the first 600 guests will be provided by a round-up of authentic chuckwagon cowboy cooks.
Multiple gospel and bluegrass bands perform, including The Missourians, For Heaven’s Sake, Charles Lewis and Singing the Good News. Christian cowboy poet and entertainer Dell Shields, co-host of RFD TV’s “America By Horseback,” and Lockwood native Nathan Wehrman will share stories, poems and songs.
Other activities include pontoon lake tours, horse-drawn wagon rides, children’s area with inflatables, petting zoo and pony rides.
Through generous donations, we are able to offer a superb assortment of items for both our afternoon silent and live auctions following dinner. Live auction items include multiple firearms, spectacular hunting and fishing trips, signed sports memorabilia, artwork, a Colorado vacation stay for up to 18 people and more. Raffle items feature a custom AR-15 in 6.5 Grendel, a Black Rain Ordnance Patriot Series AR-15, a Redneck Ghille blind and more.
Directions: Take Bellamy exit 91 off I-49, go east on Route DD 7.1 miles. For additional information visit Petersonoutdoors.org or call (417) 529-0115. We look forward to meeting you and growing our community involvement and outreach.
