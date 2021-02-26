Extra! Extra! - Read all about it!

The Cedar County Republican and the Ministerial Alliance are conducting a ONE DAY only food drive on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Woods Supermarket at 1109 South Street in Stockton from 10 a.m. to 6p.m. Plus, if you renew or subscribe to the Cedar County Republican, you will receive a $10 gift card for Woods Supermarket.
Come see us today! Please bring a non-perishable or hygiene product!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.