The three-day event’s main attraction, country music artist Josh Gracin, played an hour-long set as hundreds of concert-goers watched from El Dorado Springs city park.
Gracin, who hails from Nashville, engaged with the crowd throughout the evening, thanking them for their participation and shared his appreciation for being invited to headline the annual citywide festival.
Noteworthy of mention — Gracin’s wife, Katie, is a Missouri native from Pacific.
Gracin said he loves playing Missouri shows because the crowds are “always fun and just seem to love to have a good time when the music’s going.”
