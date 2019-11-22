An estimated 3,000 spectators were treated to more than 100 “Star-Spangled Christmas” Parade entries Saturday, Nov. 16, in El Dorado Springs, and the evening brought friends and neighbors together on Main Street and in Spring Park to start the countdown to holiday season festivities.
“We have to thank several folks who made the event a success,” El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Jackson Tough said. “We appreciate every group, organization, business and individual that participated in the parade, expo and lighting. We were so pleased to have 107 entries in the parade which was another healthy increase again this year.”
The grand marshals were members of the Spicer-Grimsley VFW Post 257, honored as the oldest Post in Missouri, celebrating 100 years in El Dorado Springs. Parade royalty was Miss Merry Christmas Allyson Snodgrass, Little Mr. Santa Braxton Quamme and Little Miss Santa Bree McCullough.
