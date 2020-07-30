The municipal band in El Dorado Springs — the oldest municipal band in the state of Missouri — has announced lineups for its upcoming performances.
The band performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, 2 p.m. Sunday afternoons in El Dorado Springs City Park.
Friday, July 31
1 Silver Jubilee (B)
2 Band of America (B)
3 Ohio Division (T 12)
4 Indiana State Band (PR 8)
5 Clarinet Polka
6 True Blue
7 Free World
8 Allied Honor
9 Roundtable March
10 Polka
11 Anchors Aweigh (B)
12 Yellow Rose of Texas (D 12)
13 God Bless America
Saturday, August 1
1 United Nations (V 1)
2 Invincible Eagle
3 Steel King (MM 10)
4 On Wisconsin (B)
5 Washington Grays (PR 6)
6 Horse and Buggy
7 Bon Voyage (T 5)
8 Officer of the Day (B)
9 Miss Liberty
10 Polka
11 King Cotton (MF 9)
12 Blame It On The Bossa Nova (101 99)
13 God Bless America
Sunday, August 2
1 Band Played On (B)
2 The Saints Go Marching In (D)
3 Gallant Marines (V 3)
4 Missouri Waltz (B)
5 Westlawn Dirge (T 15)
6 March Gloria (MM 6)
7 Chicago Tribune (PR 3)
8 Tennessee Waltz (B)
9 Polka
10 Swing Low (B)
11 You Are My Sunshine (B)
12 Kansas City (B)
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
