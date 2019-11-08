The El Dorado Springs High School DECA chapter cordially invites you to the 24th annual Veterans Day assembly at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the Upper Gym. Join us as we honor our veterans and recognize those who are currently serving in one of the branches of our nation’s military. A reception will be held following the assembly for our veterans and community members in attendance.
This year to help honor area veterans, DECA will organize a food, clothing and hygiene product drive for Brotherhood of Warriors. Brotherhood of Warriors distributes clothing and hygiene items monthly to the homeless and homeless veterans. If you would like to help with this cause you can bring non-perishable canned or boxed food items, clothing (clean and in good condition) and personal hygiene items to the assembly.
Handicap accessible parking will be available in the Elementary Gym parking lot on Park Street. For more information, call Kristal Swopes at (417) 876-3112 ext. 241 or email to kswopes@eldok12.org.
