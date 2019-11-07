Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at El Dorado Springs High School, 901 S. Grand St.
CBCO is experiencing a shortage of type A positive, O positive and O negative blood products. Donations are needed immediately to ensure adequate reserve levels are maintained. Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present valid photo ID. For more information, visit www.cbco.org or call (800) 280-5337.
