St. Andrew Lutheran Church will have a drive-thru Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, located on Highway 39 South of Stockton. For more information, call 276-3511 or (417) 840-1610.
If you would like to list your Easter event and service, email news@cedarrepublican.com, mail to P.O. Box 1018, Stockton, MO 65785; call 276-4211; or drop off at the office at 26 Public Square. A drop box is available is available to the left of the front door.
