The El Dorado Springs Police Department is taking back unwanted prescription drugs, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at 1207 S. Main St., El Dorado Springs.
ESPD and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your medications for disposal to the El Dorado Springs Police Department. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Please, no syringes or pressurized containers.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs chief of police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.