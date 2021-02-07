The Matilda Polk Campbell Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will host its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Open Hearts United Methodist Church, at the corner of Main and Division in Bolivar.
The program will feature Mrs. Nancy McMillan. She will bring several of her quilts and share stories behind the quilts. Ladies are encouraged to bring a quilt and your story.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a patriotic service organization for women who can trace their lineage to a Revolutionary Patriot, who is someone who provided material benefit to the Revolutionary cause. Daughters are passionate about community service, preserving history, educating children, as well as honoring and supporting those who serve our nation.
All meetings are free and open to the public.
